The 2019 HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens captains gathered for a photo on Bear Mountain ahead of the penultimate round of the series in Langford this weekend. (HSBC Canada Sevens Media Team)

Women’s Rugby Sevens captains gather in Langford ahead of this weekend’s matches

Canada could win penultimate round of 2019 HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens series

The dozen 2019 HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens captains came together on Bear Mountain in Langford as anticipation for the fifth round of the series at Westhills Stadium grows.

This weekend’s penultimate round is key in the race for the title as well as for qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Canada is in a strong position to win.

The Canadian women’s sevens team had a gold medal finish against England in Kitakyushu, Japan, putting them in second place amongst the 12 teams. In the lead is New Zealand and third and fourth place teams are USA and Australia, respectively.

READ MORE: Canada’s Women’s Rugby Sevens hit home turf in strong position

The top four teams at the end of the series will secure their place at the Olympic Games, joining already qualified Japan as the host nation.

“Our team set a goal to take one of the qualifying spots,” said Canada head coach John Tait. “I think we’re tracking pretty well toward that.”

In a World Rugby news release, Canada’s captain Ghislaine Landry said the team has some good energy after its Kitakyushu win.

“It was a tough tournament for six games and to come away with the win was a good demonstration of what we’re capable of doing.” Landry said. “The energy all week has been buzzing. We can feel it in our team and in the community so hopefully we’re going to take that, put it on our backs and carry it forward.”

READ MORE: Women’s rugby 7s team primed to play on home turf

Canada will face Olympic champions Australia, Ireland and invitational team Brazil in Pool A this weekend.

England and defending HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens champions New Zealand will be paired with Russia and China in Pool B.

France, USA, Fiji and Spain make up the teams in Pool C.

The matches take place at Westhills Stadium in Langford and begin at 10 a.m. on May 11 and at 9 a.m. on May 12. Tickets can be bought at canadasevens.com.

There will be a free shuttle to Westhills Stadium from Westshore Mall. More information about the shuttle and the games can be found here.

