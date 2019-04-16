A simple wood dowling thwarted theft in an Oak Bay residence according to police. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Wood stick in window sill thwarts burglary

Would-be thief stumped by wood dowl in Oak Bay window

An attempted break in was thwarted on April 13 when a would-be thief tried to pry the window open with a screwdriver.

Later, the owners of the house, in the 2700-block of Cadboro Bay Road discovered the window glass was cracked. Likely due to the wooden dowel they placed in the window track, no entry was gained to the residence, said Sgt. Chris Goudie of Oak Bay Police Department.

Scams, fraud and bike theft were also reported to Oak Bay police between April 8 and 14. One case of a suspected scam turned out to be real.

READ MORE: Oak Bay Police surveillance leads to arrest

On April 10, Oak Bay police responded to a call on the 2100-block of Foul Bay Rd. where said they were called “from someone claiming to be from B.C. Health and that they owed money for unpaid health care premiums,” Goudie said.

However, an investigation showed that it was a legitimate collections agency acting on behalf of the government.

Two days later police did receive a report of identity fraud where a significant amount of money was accessed and that matter is under investigation.

A visitor to the 2100-block of Beach Drive had their car accessed sometime overnight on Friday and both keys and prescription glasses were taken.

On Sunday, police received a report of a stolen bike, taken overnight, from the 2100-block of Sutherland Rd. The bike is described as a light green, five-speed that’s about 40 years old.

Another resident reported forcible theft from a car on Sunday from the 2200-block of Oak Bay Avenue. In that case the culprit made off with a battery booster for electronic devices and some change.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Showers and high of 12 C expected for Tuesday

Just Posted

Island Health confirms no new measles exposure

Sites including Selkirk Montessori have been deemed safe

Showers and high of 12 C expected for Tuesday

Plus your weekly forecast

Crooner classics past and present in spotlight, courtesy of Ken Lavigne

Island tenor prepares for upcoming concert tour of Let Me Be Frank!

Registration opens for Oak Bay Half Marathon

Six weeks until spring race, which offers relay, 10K and kids 1K options

Victoria police looking for man who left hospital

Marcel McCarthy walked away from Royal Jubilee Hospital over weekend

‘Pulling together’: Salmon Arm reels from fatal church shooting

Fatal shooting at Salmon Arm church leaves community members in shock

‘Terrible, terrible thing’: Former coaches of accused Salmon Arm shooter shocked

Matrix Gathergood, 25, excelled in football, rugby during his time at Salmon Arm Secondary

Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame

As France woke up in collective sadness, its richest businessman pledged $226 million for reconstruction

Here’s what we know: 4 dead, 1 in custody after Penticton shootings

A 60-year-old man has been taken into custody as RCMP continue to investigate

B.C.’s deadly past: Penticton shooting one of the worst massacres in provincial history

A 60-year-old man has turned himself into police

Prosecutor wraps up case in Bountiful child bride trial

A man is on trial for the alleged removal of his daughter into the U.S. to marry an American man

Paraglider spends cold night on Vancouver Island mountain range

Bad weather hampered helicopter rescue

Father sues daughter over illicit $450,000 townhouse purchase

A judge ruled in the father’s favour this month in B.C. Supreme Court

Crown won’t pursue charges against 14 pipeline opponents in northern B.C.

Some members of the Wet’suwet’en have said Coastal GasLink has no jurisdiction

Most Read