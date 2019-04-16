Wood stick in window sill thwarts burglary

A simple wood dowling thwarted theft in an Oak Bay residence according to police. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

An attempted break in was thwarted on April 13 when a would-be thief tried to pry the window open with a screwdriver.

Later, the owners of the house, in the 2700-block of Cadboro Bay Road discovered the window glass was cracked. Likely due to the wooden dowel they placed in the window track, no entry was gained to the residence, said Sgt. Chris Goudie of Oak Bay Police Department.

Scams, fraud and bike theft were also reported to Oak Bay police between April 8 and 14. One case of a suspected scam turned out to be real.

READ MORE: Oak Bay Police surveillance leads to arrest

On April 10, Oak Bay police responded to a call on the 2100-block of Foul Bay Rd. where said they were called “from someone claiming to be from B.C. Health and that they owed money for unpaid health care premiums,” Goudie said.

However, an investigation showed that it was a legitimate collections agency acting on behalf of the government.

Two days later police did receive a report of identity fraud where a significant amount of money was accessed and that matter is under investigation.

A visitor to the 2100-block of Beach Drive had their car accessed sometime overnight on Friday and both keys and prescription glasses were taken.

On Sunday, police received a report of a stolen bike, taken overnight, from the 2100-block of Sutherland Rd. The bike is described as a light green, five-speed that’s about 40 years old.

Another resident reported forcible theft from a car on Sunday from the 2200-block of Oak Bay Avenue. In that case the culprit made off with a battery booster for electronic devices and some change.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter