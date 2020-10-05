Blossom, an 11-week-old lab with her trainer, Cheryl Tradewell, in training to be a service dog with the B.C. and Alberta Guide Dog Society. (Nicole Crescenzi - Black Press Media)

Woof-a-Thon fundraiser participants can win chance to name guide dog

Money raised goes to supporting BC and Alberta Guide Dogs

B.C. and Alberta Guide Dogs is reminding people that physical distance doesn’t mean social isolation as this year’s Woof-A-Thon virtual challenge launches this week.

B.C. and Alberta Guide Dogs is encouraging people to get together virtually and help raise funds to help provide guide dogs, autism service dogs and PTSD service dogs to those in need.

Participants can get involved by choosing an activity that can be done while physically distancing and collect pledges from family and friends who will support the virtual challenge activity. Supports can donate through the online fundraising page that teams receive upon registering.

The top fundraiser from each group – under 10, ages 11 to 24, and ages 25 plus – will be invited to name a puppy from a future BC and Alberta Guide Dog litter.

Participants can do their activity any time between Oct. 4 and 10, and share their activity on social media with the hashtags #WoofaThonChallenge and #PuppyPawsitive.

To register for the virtual event visit bit.ly/36m5zTi.

 

