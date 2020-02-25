Otter Point Road is restricted to single-lane traffic as the early stages of a highway project is underway. More delays will be in place as the project progresses. (Tim Collins - Sooke News Mirror)

Work begins on Otter Point Road project in Sooke

The project now has a fall completion date following a long delay

A project announced nearly a year ago seems to be making some progress – at least along Otter Point Road.

Sooke council received an update on the project that will see the widening of Otter Point Road, starting at Kemp Lake Road and extending about two kilometres toward Sooke.

The project includes a widening of the existing shoulders, the improvement of the existing road alignment and the resurfacing of the roadway from the municipal boundary to Kemp Lake Road.

RELATED: Announcement of highway project

The B.C. Transportation Ministry is finalizing the projects design.

Construction is expected to start this spring and completion date is next fall.

The report has some area residents wondering about the delay as the the original information signage on Otter Point Road listed a completion date of fall of 2019.

The project was announced last April by Premier John Horgan as part of a much larger initiative to convert a 1.4-kilometre stretch of Highway 14 to a four-lane divided highway.

In total, the projects announced that day were estimated at $85 million, combined with funding flowing from both federal and provincial sources.

The project will improve safety for all users of the Otter Point roadway, including vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians, the ministry says.

On Highway 14, the only signs of progress on the project to date are the blue fences that restrict access to a series of homes that the ministry acquired to allow for the highway project.


