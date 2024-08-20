Work boots needed after 100 pairs stolen from Nanaimo charity

Non-profit, benefiting men, saw 100 pairs stolen, says administrator

A hundred pairs of boots were stolen from a Nanaimo non-profit earlier this summer, and donations of work boots are now needed to help men get back on the job.

The Men's Centre in Nanaimo reported that 100 pairs of boots were stolen from their premises a month ago. Marilyn Watson, centre administrator, told the News Bulletin the footwear was for the Boots to Suits program and she is hoping to replenish supply.

"If people have a job, but they don't have the necessary funds to go to the job, like for steel-toed boots, safety equipment, pants, waterproof gear, they can come to us, and if we can, we help them out," she said. "We rely on donations ... and that's just one of the programs that we offer."

Watson said it took a long time to collect the boots, as they are expensive. She said last week she could've given boots to six men who were going to work. Sizes between 9.5 and 11 are especially in-demand, she said, and ones that are new or gently used will fit the bill.

The Men's Centre is located on 418D Fitzwilliam St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, and people looking to help can drop boots off during those hours. Safety vests and safety goggles are also needed.

"We have been helping out with quite a few people from Ukraine in the past … that's just a small part of what we do," said Watson. "We have counsellors, we have workshops, we have men's groups, all sorts of things going on there for people who want to get a little help in life."

For more information, visit www.themenscentre.ca.