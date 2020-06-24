Work gets underway on Pat Bay Highway overpass at Keating Cross Road

Motorists are advised to expect some delays in July and August

When announcing the project, provincial minister Lisa Beare said the new overpass on Highway 17 at Keating Cross Road will cost at least $44 million with construction scheduled to start as early as 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

Work is getting underway on the Pat Bay Highway flyover at Keating Cross Road in Central Saanich.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is warning residents and others travelling through the area to be aware of workers on site through July and August as initial engineering work gets underway on the project.

Crews will be conducting geotechnical investigations involving drilling holes and analyzing soil samples to better understand the subsurface ground conditions, according to a release from the ministry. Environmental management and archeological teams will also be on site to conduct assessments.

READ MORE: Federal funding paves way for Pat Bay Highway overpass at Keating Cross Road

This work may result in lane closures and delays on Highway 17 as well as Keating Cross Road and the ministry is asking drivers to use caution while obeying the instructions of traffic control personnel.

This work will help the ministry develop the project’s design and public consultation is expected to get underway this fall.

The project, announced in August 2019, will see a new flyover overpass created for vehicles travelling northbound on the Pat Bay Highway to a westbound lane on Keating Cross Road, eliminating the left turn lane across highway traffic. The project will also include realigning the southbound on-ramp from Keating Cross Road.

The federal government has committed more than $16.7 million to help fund this project with the District of Central Saanich contributing $2.5 million. The province has not finalized its contribution and will do so following a business case review.

ALSO READ: Planned highway flyover will meet Pat Bay traffic’s ‘highest priority needs,’ ministry says

Transportation

University of B.C. study warns wildfire smoke could make COVID-19 symptoms worse

