Work on Island Highway in View Royal to limit traffic to single lane, alternating

Motorists asked to plan an alternate route between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday (June 10)

Work along Island Highway could cause delays on Thursday.

The Town of View Royal is warning residents that planned catch basin cleaning along Island Highway, between Admirals Road and the Colwood interchange, could impact traffic on June 10.

Traffic will be down to single lane, alternating with flaggers on site between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The town is recommending road users take an alternate route during those times.

