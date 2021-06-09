Work on Island Highway in View Royal to limit traffic to single lane, alternating

Work along Island Highway could cause delays on Thursday.
The Town of View Royal is warning residents that planned catch basin cleaning along Island Highway, between Admirals Road and the Colwood interchange, could impact traffic on June 10.
Traffic will be down to single lane, alternating with flaggers on site between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The town is recommending road users take an alternate route during those times.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.