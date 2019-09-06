Work on Sooke’s Todd Creek trestle set to begin Sept. 16

The Capital Regional District will begin restoration of the Todd Creek Trestle along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail starting Sept. 16. (Contributed)

Todd Creek trestle is on track for a $1.5-million facelift, beginning Sept. 16.

The trestle bridge is across the Todd Creek valley about 1.5 kilometres south of Sooke Potholes Regional Park and is part of the Galloping Goose Regional Trail. It has been closed for repairs since August 2017.

RELATED: Todd Creek trestle closed for repairs

The Todd Creek trestle was built in 1917 as part of the Canadian National Railway. It was decommissioned as a rail line in 1984.

Restoration will include replacing timbers, foundation, support posts, stringers, braces, deck planks and guard rails. It will look much the same once the work is completed. Replaced timber pieces will be of the same original dimensions.

“We are trying to restore the trestle to its look at the time it was in working condition as a railroad trestle,” said Jeff Leahy, CRD Regional Parks senior manager.

CRD staff assessed repair options with engineers and determined restoring the trestle is the most cost-efficient and beneficial solution.

“This trestle is 100 years-old. It is considered a valuable asset to the regional trails system and to the visitors’ experience. It offers expansive forest and river views and is recognized as an attraction along the trail. The two per cent grade makes the trail accessible for all ages and abilities,” Leahy said.

Rehabilitation work will add an additional 35 to 50-year lifespan to the structure.

The Todd Creek trestle is 113 metres long and rises 23 metres above the creek bed.

Work on the trestle is expected to continue until February.

The trestle remains closed while construction activities are underway, Leahy said.

Detours are planned and trail users are asked to access the Galloping Goose north of the Todd Creek trestle via the Sooke Potholes parking lot number two and south of the trail through the Sooke River Road parking lot.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter