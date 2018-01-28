Work proceeding on bridge deck lift project today in Victoria

With rain pelting down, crews continue to work toward raising the traffic deck of the new Johnson Street Bridge today.

As of noon, the Dynamic Beast barge crane was hooked up at various points of the large 470-tonne structure, but the actual lifting, with positioning of the component yet to follow, has yet to get underway.

Winds too great for the procedure to happen yesterday calmed down enough for the work to get underway, and prompt lifting of the old bridge and subsequent closure to vehicle traffic.

RELATED: Winds cancel Johnson Street Bridge work for Saturday in Victoria

Work is projected to continue tomorrow and the existing bridge will be closed until late tomorrow afternoon. Commuters are requested to plan alternate routes Monday, and some transit rerouting will likely be in effect.

editor@vicnews.com