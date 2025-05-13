Work resumes on derelict building nearly a year after its closure

Port Alberni's Port Pub building was subject of WorkSafe BC stop work order

Work has begun again on the former Port Pub building. Crews are addressing asbestos removal and preparing the building for demolition, as of May 5, 2025. (SUSIE QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Work has finally resumed on the Port Pub building after it was condemned nearly a year ago.

Two dozen people were displaced after the building was evacuated on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 after the discovery of hazardous materials on site. The building had already been declared a nuisance by the City of Port Alberni, with a long history of problems and delays in action by the building owners.

Once residents of the building above the pub were safely moved out, the building was locked down and surrounded with fencing, and asbestos abatement procedures were started.

WorkSafe BC issued a stop work order on June 4, 2024, citing a lack of hazardous materials survey, presence of asbestos-containing material...that is unsecure and disturbed" and renovation or related activity at the site. City council gave the order on June 24, 2024 for the building to be demolished. Owner Peter Wang was given 30 days to apply for a demolition permit, and council said if he did not then the city would do it on his behalf.

City chief administrative officer (CAO) Mike Fox said on April 28, 2025 the city has been working with the contractor and WorkSafe BC to resolve the issues, and all hazardous material has now been abated. "There was a delay because of the hazardous materials cleanup," he said. "It took longer to get WorkSafe approvals to continue with the demolition.

"We just had a release from WorkSafe. A demolition permit has been applied for and will be given shortly," he added.

The Stop Work order was still stapled to the front door of the Port Pub building as of May 5, 2025.

Councillor Cindy Solda asked when people can expect to see "flat land" on the site. Council had last year ordered the building demolished after determining there was too much work to be done on the building. "I don't believe you'll see 'flat land' there unless council decides to use the area for something," Fox said.

"Once the building is removed there will be open land...there will probably still be the foundation there."

The building will still be privately owned and not suitable to make into a park. He did not share a timeline for the demolition.

— With files from Elena Rardon, Alberni Valley News