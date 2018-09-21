Work scheduled to start in October on latest Clover Point wastewater project

Rick Stiebel/News Gazette staff

A contract has been awarded for another important part of the regional wastewater treatment project.

The Capital Regional District announced Friday (Sept. 21) that Windley Contracting has signed a $30.9 million contract to construct the Clover Point force main. The work involves installing a pipe along Dallas Road that will connect the Clover Point pump station and the cross-harbour undersea pipe at Ogden Point to convey wastewater to the McLoughlin Point wastewater treatment plant for tertiary treatment.

Windley Contracting, a civil construction company based on Vancouver Island, has extensive experience building large projects in B.C. and Alberta and was selected through a competitive process, the CRD said in a release.

The work is scheduled to begin in October and is anticipated to take two years to complete. The pipe will be installed in segments to minimize impacts on vehicles, cyclists, pedestrians, parking and access to residences and businesses along Dallas Road. The work will require lane closures and traffic control measures, and the contractor will construct a cycle path and other public amenities, including improvements to pedestrian crosswalks.

The Clover Point force main alignment was developed in collaboration with City of Victoria staff, and protection of the bluffs was taken into consideration, as well as the location of mature trees, sensitive vegetation and traffic impacts during construction.

Two open houses hosted by the project team are scheduled on Sept. 25 and 26 at the Victoria Edelweiss Club and Cook Street Activity Centre to provided details about construction and timing. Details are available at bit.ly/2DjrL3l.

The wastewater treatment project is funded by the federal and provincial governments and the CRD. It will provide tertiary treatment for wastewater from the core municipalities of Victoria, Esquimalt, Saanich, Oak Bay, View Royal, Colwood, Langford and the Esquimalt and Songhees Nation.

