Work set to begin on solution to North Island's health care housing crisis

Just Like Home Lodge will provide housing for health care workers, sick North Islanders and their families, set to open next summer

Construction on the Just Like Home Lodge next to the Campbell River Hospital is set to officially begin in September, with construction notices already delivered to nearby residents and business owners.

The lodge, which will be located at 565 2nd Ave., is a health-care housing project that will improve access to care for patients and their loved ones travelling to Campbell River for healthcare unavailable in their communities. The facility will also support the medical professionals who serve the community with workforce housing.

The facility will be steps away from the hospital, which serves 32 communities on the North Island and North Coast. The 10-bedroom facility will include separate sleeping rooms with private washrooms, a communal living space, a shared kitchen and laundry facilities. There will also be spaces for recreational vehicles with hookups, and a walkway with easy access to the hospital.

The $2 million capital costs were raised in partnership with the Campbell River Hospital Foundation.

For the construction project set to wrap up next summer, a secondary access point has been created off 2nd Avenue to reduce any traffic impacts on nearby properties. Construction vehicles will enter the site through the empty lot located between Yucalta Lodge and the Dogwood Street retail plaza.

Construction noise and activity will take place during permitted hours, says the SRD, which will take place Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be increased vehicle and equipment presence around the site, according to the regional district.

To mark the milestone, the regional district, along with its partners, the Campbell River Hospital Foundation and Seymour Pacific Homes, will hold a construction ceremony on Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

Once construction is complete, the health care facility will open next summer.