The stretch of Highway 1 between Leigh Road and the Westshore Parkway will see a fourth lane installed (Google Maps)

Work starts in September on Highway 1 upgrades at Leigh Road

Highway 1 to be widened, median barriers to be installed

Upgrades to the Trans-Canada Highway at Leigh Road in Langford are expected to begin in September.

Safety and reducing travel times for those driving along the stretch of highway are the main goals of the upgrades according to a news release from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. Highway 1 will be widened from three lanes to four lanes for two kilometres beginning at Leigh Road.

The additional lane will continue through the West Shore Parkway intersection and the northbound merge will be moved to the Goldstream Park side of the signal.

READ ALSO: Highway 1 just south of Malahat Drive to see lane expansion

The release said the changes will add capacity to the highway at the intersection and reduce congestion for those travelling northbound.

Concrete median barriers will also be added on 1.2 kilometres of the highway to separate lanes of traffic.

Reflective delineators were installed on the centre line of the Trans-Canada Highway between Leigh Road and West Shore Parkway in March. The delineators were short-term options to improve safety in the area following two fatal crashes in under one month on that stretch of highway.

READ ALSO: Short-term safety upgrades in Langford a potential after two fatal crashes

The Leigh Road connector to the Trans-Canada Highway was completed in April

Nanaimo’s Windley Contracting has been awarded a $9.7 million contract for the work. The federal government is providing up to $4.75 million through the New Building Canada Fund for the project while the provincial government will foot the rest of the bill.

Construction will begin in late September and completion is expected in summer 2021. The ministry will advise motorists how the work will affect traffic when the construction schedule is finalized.

