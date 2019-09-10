Work to resume in Colquitz River after sediment contamination in August

Crews worked in the Colquitz River from Aug. 26 to 28 before work was halted due to sediment contamination. (Photo courtesy Dorothy Chambers)

Almost two weeks after work was halted due to sediment contamination, the Capital Regional District (CRD) has announced work will resume on the wastewater treatment project where the conveyance pipe crosses the Colquitz River near Marigold Road.

Crews will return to the site on Sept. 10 and the work is expected to take four days. Residents were warned that crews will work through the night and that noise can be expected.

Knappett Projects Inc. originally began work on Aug. 26 and was halted on Aug. 28 after the river was contaminated with sediment two days in a row.

In a construction notice sent to residents, the CRD explained that this time, Knappett crews will “isolate and de-water” the part of the river they will be working in and will be running a pump until the work is done. A trench will be dug once the riverbed is dry, where the pipe will be installed. Then, the trench will be refilled and the river will be returned to its “original condition.”

The site will continue to be monitored by a qualified environmental professional to ensure the correct protections are in place, noted the CRD.

