WorkSafe B.C. fines Harrison Hot Springs Resort $105,000 after repeated violations

Second WorkSafe fine for local resort this year

WorkSafe B.C. recently fined Harrison Hot Springs Resort and Spa $105,078 for safety violations.

According to an order imposed Sept. 24, WorkSafe said they inspected the workplace and issued orders to remedy "several health and safety deficiencies, including noise measurement, heat stress and an asbestos inventory." WorkSafe said the company did not comply with these orders after "multiple follow-up communications."

A request for review of this order has been received as of Monday, Nov. 25.

The resort was fined $40,692 in February of this year for a similar reason. According to the February order, the resort failed to measure potential harmful levels of noise, to develop and execute a plan to mitigate heat exposure and to establish an preventative maintenance program concerning the resort's ventilation system.

"The employer also failed to ensure workers who may work with hazardous products were informed about the product's hazard information, to obtain up-to-date safety data sheets for hazardous products from suppliers, and to ensure its existing inventory of all asbestos-containing materials met requirements," the February order continues. "Furthermore, the employer failed to comply with WorkSafeBC orders."

The Observer has reached out to the resort and to their owner company – The Aldesta Group – for further comment.