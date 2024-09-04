2 sent to hospital, 1 by air ambulance after Ladysmith workplace incident

'Serious incident' being investigated by WorkSafeBC, details sparse

An investigation is underway after a serious workplace incident in Ladysmith.

WorkSafeBC spokesperson Ashley Gregerson confirmed her organization has launched the probe in connection with an incident in the 1100 block of Rocky Creek Road, on Sept. 3.

"The purpose of our investigation is to identify the cause of the incident, including any contributing factors, so that similar incidents can be prevented from happening in the future. We are not able to provide any additional details while the investigation is underway."

BC Emergency Health Services said a call for service was received at 4:39 p.m. "regarding persons in need of medical assistance" at the same location.

"Two ground ambulances with primary care paramedics, a paramedic supervisor and an air ambulance with critical care paramedics responded to the scene," said BC EHS public information officer Brian Twaites. "Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to two patients. One patient was transported to hospital via ground ambulance and one patient was transported to hospital via air ambulance.

The air ambulance landed at Aggie Field, about four blocks away from the site of the incident, to take one worker to hospital. Rocky Creek Road was closed for a short time.

Unconfirmed reports say crews were working to upgrade a sanitary line along Rocky Creek Road and the pair somehow got caught in the excavation.

"I saw RCMP treating one for a ‘not serious’ head wound but the other worker had to be brought out on a stretcher and then strapped to an ambulance stretcher," said Ladysmith councillor Duck Paterson.

"The ambulance folks were cutting off the worker's boots. At last night's council meeting (Sept 3), the city manager told us (council) that it appears it was a very serious leg break, but nothing is confirmed."

Black Press has reached out to the RCMP for comment and this story but have yet to receive a response.