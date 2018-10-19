A woman smokes a joint. Hundreds showed up at the B.C. Legislature to celebrate the legalization of marijuana in Canada. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

‘Think about impairment in the workplace’ suggests WorkSafeBC

Suggestions for detecting and dealing with cannabis use at work

After the 95-year prohibition on recreational cannabis was lifted in Canada on Oct. 17, some workplaces have created policies on when employees can and can’t light up.

Post-legalization won’t be the first time cannabis use has been a problem in B.C.’s workforce, but Tom Brocklehurst, WorkSafeBC’s director of prevention practices and quality, said they are expecting an increase in on-the-job impairment.

“Cannabis has been part of the landscape in British Columbia for a while, and prior to legalization there’s been a fairly substantial increase in people who use cannabis regularly in the past decade or so,” Brocklehurst said.

The Central Saanich Police, one of the few police departments to create a cannabis policy for staff, said officers can use cannabis, as long as it’s more than 24 hours before a shift.

Canada’s Lower-Risk Cannabis Use Guidelines says the effects of cannabis can last at least six hours, and impair the ability to drive or operate heavy machinery.

READ MORE: Central Saanich will allow police officers to use pot

“The key for us is we’re not expecting employers to find a clinical level of impairment,” Brocklehurst said. “We’re expecting employers to evaluate whether their employees are capable of performing their tasks safely. That’ll depend on the nature of the task and the nature of the worker,” Brocklehurst said.

WorkSafeBC doesn’t require drug testing, but suggests keeping an eye out for symptoms — delayed reaction time, mood swings or personality changes and impaired judgement — and if suspicion arises to do a motor skills test similar to a sobriety test police perform.

“There are limitations with cannabis in terms of how you can actually verify someone’s impaired at the time you take the test because it doesn’t work like alcohol, it metabolizes differently,” he said, adding that workplaces have to be careful not to discriminate against anyone with addictions or who use medically-prescribed drugs that could impair them.

“This is a good time to have employers and workers focus on this better and have them think about impairment in the workplace.”

READ MORE: How schools across Greater Victoria are handling marijuana legalization

@KeiliBartlett
keili.bartlett@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ocean “Blob” returns to North Coast of B.C.
Next story
Anti-SOGI school trustee files defamation lawsuit against BCTF president

Just Posted

Four-sailing wait at BC Ferries Swartz Bay terminal

Full vessels create long waits on Friday afternoon

City of Victoria chooses not to send Vic-Alert surrounding BC ShakeOut

In the event of a real earthquake no alert will be sent

‘Think about impairment in the workplace’ suggests WorkSafeBC

Suggestions for detecting and dealing with cannabis use at work

Record breaking number of voters went to advance polls across Greater Victoria

Victoria’s advance voters have quadrupled in the past 10 years

Oak Bay police ‘patient’ but ready to make arrests if campers don’t leave

Vehicle access restricted to waterfront segment of Uplands Park

Singer k.d. lang receives Alberta’s highest honour

Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in Edmonton

Find your future at Black Press career fair in Victoria

More than 70 booths expected at Bay Street Armoury on Oct. 25

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for Oct. 19

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support amalgamation for communities in the Capital Region?

Residents in Victoria and Saanich will be voting on Oct. 20 on… Continue reading

Anti-SOGI school trustee files defamation lawsuit against BCTF president

Barry Neufeld says Glen Hansman’s words caused him “indignity,” “personal harassment,” and “anxiety”

Ocean “Blob” returns to North Coast of B.C.

A 2,000 kilometre patch of warm ocean water could signal a warm winter in Prince Rupert

Pot sales down by nearly 70% on Day 2 of legalization in B.C.

Several products on BC Cannabis Store are still sold out

B.C. jury finds man guilty of Japanese exchange student’s murder

Natsumi Kogawa was found at empty heritage mansion shortly after she was reported missing in 2016

B.C. man accused of killing Belgian tourist along Highway 1 appears in court

Sean McKenzie, 27, made second court appearance since his arrest in connection with the murder of Amelie Sakkalis

Most Read