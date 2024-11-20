 Skip to content
WorkSafeBC fines B.C. ski hill operator $132K in 2023 worker death

A worker died after getting caught under a forklift that tipped, landed on the employee
An industrial accident at the Cypress Mountain Resort in West Vancouver has killed one person. Snow groomers and a closed chairlift are pictured behind two hikers at Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver, B.C. Monday, Feb. 9, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

WorkSafeBC has imposed a penalty of $132,000 for high-risk violations to a Cypress Mountain Resort operator exactly a year after a fatal worksite incident. 

The penalty, imposed Oct. 3, is for $132,369 for Cypress Bowl ULC/Cypress Bowl Recreations Limited Partnerships. The penalty comes one year to the day of the fatal incident. 

On Oct. 3, 2023, West Vancouver police were called to Cypress Mountain Resort after the operator of a front-end loader was caught under the rig as it overturned. 

The recently posted WorkSafeBC penalty says that while operating a telehandler forklift, the worker exited the cab to check on the load, but the forklift started rolling. It tipped and landed on the worker.

WorkSafeBC says its investigation determined Cypress Bowl ULC/Cypress Bowl Recreations Limited Partnerships "failed to ensure loads that could shift during transportation were restrained" and "failed to ensure equipment was capable of safely performing its functions."

The penalty added that the company also failed to ensure workers received adequate operator training for lift trucks, "and were made aware of likely health and safety hazards during their work."

WorkSafeBC says these were all high-risk violations.

