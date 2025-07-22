WorkSafeBC fines Williams Lake workplace nearly $500k fine for asbestos violation

Possible asbestos exposure was the reason behind a nearly half a million-dollar fine to a family services agency

WorkSafeBC has issued a fine to Axis Family Resources for what it said was deemed a "high risk" violation at a worksite in Williams Lake.

A release from WorkSafeBC states the fine was issued on June 19, 2025, for the amount of $467,496.80 in relation to asbestos at a residential social services facility.

"WorkSafeBC inspected the worksite to review the implementation of their exposure control plan after facility walls with identified asbestos-containing materials (ACMs) had been damaged and needed repairs," states the release.

WorkSafeBC said they issued a stop-work order as a result of what they found during their site visit.

"As the owner of the building, the firm failed to ensure the asbestos abatement contractor held a valid licence and that all ACMs present in the workplace were identified with signs or labels," continues the WorkSafe release, and said the organization failed to ensure the health and safety of workers at the site.

WorkSafeBC states these were repeated violations, and the firm failed to take the necessary precautions to protect workers before work to potentially disturb the ACMs went ahead.

It calls this a "high risk" violation.

According to WorkSafeBC, asbestos exposure is the number one killer of workers in the province and contributed to 32 work-related deaths in 2024.

WorkSafeBC requires mandatory training and licensing for asbestos abatement work.

Axis Family Resources Ltd. operates a number of family resource facilities across B.C. for children, youth, adults and families. Their locations in the province go as far north as Dawson Creek, as far south as Creston, and as far west as Comox and Terrace. Their range of services includes supportive housing, substance use, community living and child and family services.

Black Press Media has reached out to Axis Family Resources for comment and will update should one be provided.