World-renowned Haisla master carver Sammy Robinson dies at 86

The Haisla Nation is mourning the loss of celebrated hereditary chief Sammy Robinson, a master carver, storyteller, dancer and guide, who died on Feb. 11 at the age of 86.

A member of the Beaver Clan, Robinson was a lifelong advocate for Haisla (x̄á’isla) traditions in Northwest B.C., preserving them through his carvings, teachings and performances. His influence spanned generations, shaping the cultural identity of his people and bringing their artistry to a global audience.

Haisla Nation Council expressed profound sorrow at his passing, calling him a leader whose impact would be felt for generations to come.

“He was not only the highest-ranking chief of our community but also an internationally acclaimed artist and master carver whose creations have brought immense pride and recognition to the Haisla people,” the statement read. “His artistry, leadership, and unwavering commitment to our Nation have established a deep and lasting legacy that will be treasured for generations.”

Robinson’s artistic journey began nearly 80 years ago when, as a child, he watched the “old people” carving. He believed that while carving techniques could be taught, the art itself had to come from within. “It’s my life. It keeps me alive. It inspires me in everything,” he once said.

Born into a family of carvers, he inherited the title hímas c̓esi from his brother, Tom Robinson, dedicating his life to preserving Haisla culture through intricate carvings in cedar, silver and gold. His pieces, sought after by collectors, museums, governments and corporations worldwide, told the stories of his people. His work gained early recognition when he won a First Nations art award at the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver in 1963. He later served as a special carving dignitary at Expo 67 in Montreal and became a resident carver on-site at the 1970 Olympic Games. In 2013, he was honoured with the BC Achievement Foundation’s Fulmer Award for First Nations Art, cementing his place as one of the country’s most respected Indigenous artists.

Over the last decade, Robinson introduced his signature three-dimensional carving style, which became a hallmark of his later pieces. His work continued to captivate, with his last show selling out before it even opened.

Beyond his carvings, Robinson was a dancer, storyteller and linguist fluent in Haisla. His passion for cultural preservation led him to showcase First Nations traditions internationally, including leading a dance troupe to Malaysia.

When he wasn’t carving, which was rare, Robinson worked as a commercial fisherman. After Alcan came to the Douglas Channel in the early 1950s, he also worked at the smelter. He later ran fishing charters, earning a reputation as a highly sought-after guide due to his deep knowledge of the land and waters. He cherished memories of clients reeling in record-breaking catches, including one who nearly collapsed from excitement after landing a 76-pound salmon. His love for the ocean and its stories mirrored his passion for carving—both integral parts of his life.

Flags have been lowered across the region in tribute. Neighbour to the Haisla Nation's Kitamaat Village, the District of Kitimat ordered its flags to half-mast, while the Kitimat Firefighters Association said they were “profoundly saddened” by his passing, stating that his “legacy of strength, inspiration, and cultural pride left a lasting impact on the Haisla Nation and surrounding communities.” The Board of Education Office has also lowered its flags at half-mast until his funeral service.

Kitimat Mayor Phil Germuth reflected on Robinson’s enduring contributions, calling him a “pillar of the x̄á’isla community.”

“He lived a storied life full of adventure and accomplishment, and we were privileged for any occasion he could attend with us,” Germuth said. “Most recently, we were happy he could join us during our celebration of the Haisla Bridge for a blessing of the new structure along with the community. Especially for what the bridge represents, it was an honour to have him there.

“He will be sorely missed, and his loss will be felt. We will endeavour to balance that grief with the joyful memories of his life, his gifts, and the legacy he leaves with us. To his family, his friends, and to the whole of the x̄á’isla community, we honour his life and share our condolences.”

With files from Thom Barker