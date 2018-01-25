While Greater Victoria is close to the end of flu season, there’s a chance another batch of cases may be seen in the next month or so. Black Press files

Worst is over, but flu bugs could linger around Victoria

Unusual season saw both influenza A and B strains experienced in region

As flu season nears its end, Island Health warns that we’re not quite out of the woods yet, and there could still be another wave in late February or March.

Dr. Dee Hoyano, Island Health medical health officer, said this year was an unusual one as two separate strains hit the region.

“Typically we get influenza A and then later on we get more of B,” she said. “This year it’s been a real mixed bag and we’ve seen B earlier this year.”

While peak activity has passed, Hoyano said the health authority was prepared for the high volume of flu cases seen this year. Across the Island, 248,000 doses of vaccine were distributed, an increase of roughly 20,000 from last season.

“In terms of what we’re actually seeing on the ground, the majority of people going into hospital [with the flu] are the elderly or others suffering with chronic ailments,” she explained, adding the surge in visits is always expected around influenza time.

RELATED: Getting influenza raises heart attack risk, especially in seniors: study

A recent Canadian study published in the New England Journal of Medicine linked the occurrence of heart attacks with influenza. The risk of suffering a heart attack is six times higher in the seven days after you’ve been diagnosed with the flu, it stated.

“We know it is a systematic infection,” Hoyano said. “The [flu puts] a lot of stress on your body; your immune system is working harder and often times it puts demand on your heart and lungs.”

Knowing your health status and that of your family members is important when deciding whether or not to get the flu shot, Hoyano said. “The vaccine is really important … for people who are at higher risk of heart disease,” she added.

And, if you want to get the flu shot, there’s still time. The vaccine protects against multiple strains of influenza, even if you’ve already been sick. To find out if you’re eligible for the free flu vaccine, visit VIHA.ca/flu.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
Times Colonist building to get a facelift
Next story
River otter spotted cruising Saanich Road

Just Posted

Homeowner detains suspect in Oak Bay break and enter

Police were called to the scene shortly after 5 p.m. today.

Suspect sought after near head-on collision with Sooke Mounties

Police search wooded area in East Sooke for suspect

UPDATE: Tsawout First Nation sues for the return of James Island

Civil claim alleges province, feds failed to live up to terms of an 1852 treaty

Worst is over, but flu bugs could linger around Victoria

Unusual season saw both influenza A and B strains experienced in region

Trio arrested on theft, drug charges

Officers noticed suspicious activity near Anna Marie Road and Wadams Way in Sooke

VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

Woman airlifted to hospital after being pulled from water on mid-Island

Victim’s condition unknow; police investigating incident

Boulders ‘the size of beach balls’ crush B.C. driver’s semi

Matt Ruscheinski recounts terrifying ordeal along Fraser Canyon

Vernon skate-skier headed to 2018 Winter Games

Kequyen Lam is headed for Olympic glory

Showers, flurries expected in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Cool airmass will produce showers, flurries and possible snow in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

River otter spotted cruising Saanich Road

Meat eating otters will seek out cat food

Fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp

The CMH Galena Lodge is situated on major feeder creek to Trout Lake

UPDATE: Saanich man sent to hospital after collision at one of the most dangerous intersections in Saanich

One of Saanich’s most dangerous intersections was the site of two-vehicle collision… Continue reading

Kent Hehr resigns from Liberal cabinet amid sexual misconduct allegations

The allegation stems from Hehr’s time as an Alberta MLA 10 years ago

Most Read