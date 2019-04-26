Wounded Warriors steps up for Coast Guard volunteers

Langford Mayor Stew Young (left), Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey and Wounded Warriors Canada executive director Scott Maxwell announced Tuesday that Langford Fire Rescue will be partnering with Wounded Warriors Canada to provide firefighters with information and access to mental health services. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Wounded Warriors Canada and the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCMSAR) are proud to announce a new partnership agreement. This new partnership will provide an additional layer of mental health service support for RCMSAR members.

“Today’s announcement recognizes the fact that no one service, association, government agency, or organization will ever be the 100 per cent solution for our first responders in need of mental health support. When a member is struggling, it doesn’t matter where, when or how their injury occurred,” said Scott Maxwell, executive director of Wounded Warriors Canada.

“What matters is that our first responders and their family members know that we are in this together – working to ensure they receive the help they so rightly deserve. We are proud to partner with the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue and look forward to doing our part to support their members in their time of need.”

Wounded Warriors Canada is a national mental health charity whose mission is to honour and support ill and injured Canadian Armed Forces members, veterans, first responders and their families. The organization provides a wide range of programs and services for individual members and families affected by operational stress injuries.

“Our first priority is the safety of our volunteers, and that includes caring for their mental health. RCMSAR members can be exposed to traumatic situations while responding to marine emergencies, and our partnership with Wounded Warriors Canada will provide our members and their families with an additional network of outstanding support,” said Pat Quealey, chief executive officer of RCMSAR.

RCMSAR is a volunteer-based organization that operates 33 marine rescue stations in B.C. with volunteer crews on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Their volunteers conduct, on average, 800 rescue responses every year, comprising approximately one-third of all marine emergencies.


