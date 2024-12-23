Wrongly addressed package has RCMP evacuate West Kelowna family's home

An inert grenade had been purchased by a neighbour online

A inert grenade gave a West Kelowna family quite the scare the morning of Dec. 23.

Candice Loring took to social media around 11 a.m. after her family was evacuated and West Kelowna RCMP investigated the unmarked package.

The incident ended quickly after RCMP were able to confirm the delivery was meant for a neighbour and a military paraphernalia collector.

The device was not live and had been delivered to the wrong address.

Loring has updated her post around 12:30 p.m. to say her family is returning home.

The incident took place in the 2000-block of the Old Okanagan Highway.