Yoga takes over Legislature lawn

Dozens of people participate in the group outdoor yoga session at the legislature in Victoria on the eve of the International Day of Yoga last year. This year’s group yoga session, hosted by Nirmala Raniga, takes place on Friday, June 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Photo contributed)

Get out your mats and hope for some sun, the International Day of Yoga celebration is back with yoga on the Legislature lawn this Friday.

Nirmala Raniga, host of Journey of Healing on JoyTV and founder of the Chopra Wellness and Addiction Centre in Squamish, is hosting a group outdoor yoga session from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Friday is the fifth International Day of Yoga following its acclamation at the United Nations on Dec. 11, 2014. The acclamation was in response to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the UN General Assembly when he appealed to the delegates for support.

It is estimated that approximately 1.5 million Canadians practice yoga.