Dozens of people participate in the group outdoor yoga session at the legislature in Victoria on the eve of the International Day of Yoga last year. This year’s group yoga session, hosted by Nirmala Raniga, takes place on Friday, June 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Photo contributed)

Yoga takes over Legislature lawn

International Day of Yoga celebration runs Friday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Get out your mats and hope for some sun, the International Day of Yoga celebration is back with yoga on the Legislature lawn this Friday.

Nirmala Raniga, host of Journey of Healing on JoyTV and founder of the Chopra Wellness and Addiction Centre in Squamish, is hosting a group outdoor yoga session from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Yoga cop teaches Oak Bay youngsters about health and wellness

Friday is the fifth International Day of Yoga following its acclamation at the United Nations on Dec. 11, 2014. The acclamation was in response to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the UN General Assembly when he appealed to the delegates for support.

READ ALSO: Lavender Farm brings back goat yoga with extra cuddles

It is estimated that approximately 1.5 million Canadians practice yoga.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fire crews suppress smouldering fire on North Island near Highway 19

Just Posted

BC Coroners Service in early stages of investigation into death of Saanich student

British Columbia recorded 293 deaths of children in 2016, according to 2018 report

Yoga takes over Legislature lawn

International Day of Yoga celebration runs Friday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

No boozing while BC Ferries cruising

Planned June launch for alcohol sales delayed

New map a welcome addition for Victoria dog owners

UVic student maps out hundreds of pet-friendly locations across Greater Victoria

Saanich school grapples with death of 13-year-old

Teenager died after being struck and pinned by tree while on a field trip near Sooke

VIDEO: Rare white killer whale captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the government’s decision to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion?

The federal government announced Tuesday its approval for the Trans Mountain pipeline… Continue reading

Nanaimo a prime market for new plane, Air Canada says

Vice-president previews Airbus A220, praises Nanaimo’s growth in passenger numbers

B.C. woman talks about the most common, dangerous disease you’ve never heard of

Nelson’s Emma Weiland lives with endometriosis

RCMP deploys special unit in Comox Valley to combat organized crime

Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit spends four days targeting organized crime in Courtenay

B.C. imposes interim moratorium on resource development to protect caribou

The caribou population in northeastern B.C. has dwindled over the last two decades

Students disciplined after anti-LGBTQ signs posted in Kamloops high school

Vessy Mochikas, SD73’s principal for inclusive education, called incident a learning opportunity

Air Canada expects Boeing 737 Max to resume flying by September or October

Air Canada isn’t worried about safety of the planes, says vice-president

Most Read