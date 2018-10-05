Chrissy Brett and Sam Seera talked in a studio apartment on Friday morning at Seera’s 5090 West Saanich Rd. property where about 20 campers are staying. The group is a Camp Namegans holdout protest that was evicted from Regina Park, Carey Road and Goldstream Provincial Park. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

‘You can’t stay, so how can I help?’ asks landowner to tenters on West Saanich property

Landlord Sam Seera enters homeless conversation after tent city shows up

Saanich resident Sam Seera has come to an understanding that the group of about 20 holdout campers from Regina Park are in need of a place to go.

Their eviction stands but in the meantime, Seera is in an open discussion with Chrissy Brett, Blair Este, Lynne Hibak, and about 20 campers in total who moved onto the site on Tuesday following their eviction from the Goldstream Provincial Park.

Seera was surprised on Tuesday to learn that David Shebib, who resides on Seera’s property at 5090 West Saanich Rd., had invited the campers to stay at the West Saanich property until Oct. 20.

“You know you guys have to leave, you can’t stay here,” Seera said in a sit-down discussion on Friday morning. “So what can I do to help?”

Brett and other campers talked with Seera about putting pressure on the District of Saanich and the minister responsible for housing, Selina Robinson. The group understands they need to move on, said Brett, but have nowhere to go.

“We are asking for support, for your family, friends, to put pressure on the ministry, on the city, to do something,” Brett said. “Mayfair Lanes could host modular housing. [In the meantime] there are other crown lands we can go to.”

Seera, a local mortgage broker, said there have already been homeless people living at 5090 West Saanich Rd. that he’s known about.

“Sometimes two, sometimes four or five, they come and go,” Seera said. “The city has asked me about them, I told the [city], ‘Where do you want them to go, to the Saanich lawn? Where are they supposed to go.’”

In saying that, Seera said he’s done his part. He can’t have 20 people living at the property.

“The city is working on the trespassing bylaw, it could come today or tomorrow, [the police] might be coming so I want to support you as much as I can.”

