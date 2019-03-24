Young cyclist struck near Galloping Goose Trail

A young cyclist was struck at low speed while crossing Taylor Road on the Galloping Goose Trail on Sunday afternoon.
According to officials the youth had minor injuries.
Taylor Road is down to one lane while police investigate.
