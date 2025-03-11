Young man dies in B.C. ski resort tragedy near Rossland

A young man died at RED Mountain Resort in Rossland over the weekend

A young man died at RED Mountain Resort in Rossland on Friday, according to a statement the ski resort posted on Facebook Saturday afternoon.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred in bounds at RED Mountain Resort yesterday, resulting in the death of a young man,” the resort wrote.

RED Mountain Resort said it is cooperating with the RCMP as the investigation continues, adding that further details will be released as they become available.

Out of respect for the victim’s family, the resort said it would not be disclosing additional information at this time.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the statement read.

The statement also expressed gratitude to the resort’s patrol team for their professionalism and swift response.

The Trail Times has reached out to the Trail RCMP for comment and is awaiting a response.