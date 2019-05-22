Young man on Vancouver Island dies after losing control of ATV

Crash claimed the life of a 23-year-old south of Nanaimo over the long weekend

An ATV accident claimed the life of a 23-year-old Nanaimo man who was riding off-road with friends on the weekend.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the accident happened Sunday at about 2 a.m approximately half a kilometre from the South Forks Road and Nanaimo Lakes Road intersection when the victim was out for a ride with two friends and lost of control as he rounded a corner and was thrown from his ATV.

His friends, who were riding a side-by-side utility task vehicle, managed to carry him to a road and called 911.

B.C. Ambulance paramedics rushed the victim to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital from where he was airlifted to hospital in Vancouver. Due to the severity of his injuries he was pronounced dead at 7 a.m.

The investigation is continuing and investigators will be examining factors in the crash, including speed, terrain and the ATV itself, which will undergo a mechanical inspection to determine what contributed to the fatality.

“These investigations are extremely difficult,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “Not only for the family and the friends, but for all first responders and the community at large as well.”

O’Brien said this is the seventh fatality involving motor vehicles in Nanaimo this year.

