Police investigate multi-vehicle incident on Cedar Hill Cross Road at Jennifer Road

Saanich Police attended a scene where a pedestrian was left in critical condition in the evening on Dec. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Saanich Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle incident the evening of Dec. 6 that left a young pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

Const. Markus Anastasiades of the Saanich Police Department said the event is tragic and is awaiting more details about the incident near Cedar Hill Cross Road and Jennifer Road.

More to come …

ALSO READ: Conviction overturned in Saanich teens cold-case murder

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.