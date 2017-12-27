Local media are identifying victims of double homicide in Oak Bay as 6-year-old Chloe Berry and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry. (Twitter photo)

Young sisters identified as victims of Christmas Day double homicide

Friends close to the family have identified the dead as 6-year-old Chloe and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry

The victims of the Christmas Day tragedy in Oak Bay have been identified by close family friends as 6-year-old Chloe Berry and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry.

The family is requesting privacy during this difficult time.

Members of the Oak Bay Police Department were called to an incident on the corner of Beach and Goodwin around 5 p.m. Monday night and found the children deceased and one male injured in a ground-level apartment. The injured person was taken to hospital; his injuries are unknown at this time.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit took over the investigation and are expected to be at the scene for the remainder of the week.

