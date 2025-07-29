 Skip to content
Young missing Vernon man last seen in Revelstoke

RCMP asking for assistance locating 27-year-old River Kelly
Jennifer Smith
missing-4-1

Police are hoping the public can help locate a missing Vernon resident.

River Kelly, 27 was last seen in Vernon around noon on Wednesday, July 23.

Kelly is approximately five-foot-10-inches tall, weighs 141 pounds and has light brown hair with hazel eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Kelly, or have information as to his whereabouts, contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

His mother, Rachel Anne Kelly, said he was last seen in Revelstoke on Monday, July 28 around 10:20 p.m.

"He was exhausted," she said, urging anyone who sees him to immediately call Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 immediately.

She says he was also seen in Enderby July 27 and that he may be heading to Golden.

"He had walked from Vernon, he said. He was wearing a black T-shirt with a red bike on it, dark shorts and shoes."

