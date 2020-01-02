Young woman on the mend after explosion at frozen Cranbrook lake

Emergency personnel responded to a reported explosion in Cranbrook on Dec. 27.

A young girl is recovering in a Vancouver-based hospital after an explosion on a lake in Cranbrook over the holidays.

According to a GoFundMe campaign made this week, several people were involved in an accident resulting from an explosion on Dec. 27. Claire Mannon, 18, was taken to hospital in Cranbrook and flown by air ambulance to Vancouver, where where she currently is receiving treatment for significant burns to over 35 per cent of her body.

A group of people were ice skating at a frozen lake outside Cranbrook, when they started a fire in a barrel to warm up, according to Sarah Sims, a local family relative.

However, the cause of the explosion— whether something had been stored inside the barrel and buried by ashes — remains unknown, said Sims.

“Basically, it was a contained fire that exploded for unknown reasons, is the most accurate description,” said Sims.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed the incident, noting paramedics responded to a call at a frozen lake near Baker Mountain Road.

“Two ambulance crews and a community paramedic were dispatched to the scene,” reads the statement. “Paramedics cared for three patients, two of which had minor injuries and did not require transport to hospital. One patient sustained life-threatening injuries – they were cared for by BCEHS critical care paramedics and transported to a Vancouver hospital by air ambulance.”

Sims said Mannon will remain in Vancouver until she can be safely transported home to Arizona in the U.S., which could happen as soon as Thursday. Once back home in Phoneix, doctors can investigate the full extent of the burns and determine specific treatment plans.

Sims said doctors have estimated treatment will require 30 months in hospital.

Sims credits the B.C. Professional Firefighters Association for supporting the family through the Burn Fund. She said firefighters came to the hospital after the accident and offered assistance, contacting counterparts in Vancouver who helped family members following Mannon’s transfer to the Lower Mainland.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Weather rather than impaired drivers kept Central Saanich police busy on New Year’s Eve
Next story
UPDATED: Missing high-risk Victoria man found safe

Just Posted

UPDATED: Off-duty Victoria police officers stop alleged sexual assault while on vacation in Hawaii

Man charged with lewdness, sexual assault, threatening and kidnapping

UPDATED: Missing high-risk Victoria man found safe

Police said the man was found safe on Jan. 2

UPDATED: Missing high-risk Victoria teen found safe

She was reported missing by police on Dec. 31

Mount Tolmie man warns Saanich locals of coordinating thieves

Saanich police says recent thefts have not been out of the ordinary

Weather rather than impaired drivers kept Central Saanich police busy on New Year’s Eve

Central Saanich Police opened 13 files on New Year’s Eve, none of them involving impaired drivers

VIDEO: A Pacific storm heading towards Victoria is among today’s top stories

Watch a selection of our top features for Jan. 2

Mounties defend social-media profiling after assembling portrait of activist

RCMP combed through online sources detailing language fluency, work experience and Facebook friends

Minister says change won’t come ‘overnight’ as new child-welfare law takes effect

The new law, passed as Bill C-92 last June

Young woman on the mend after explosion at frozen Cranbrook lake

Emergency personnel responded to a reported explosion in Cranbrook on Dec. 27.

Montreal’s ban on horse-drawn carriages now in effect

Concerns about animal welfare have spawned a wave of public outrage

Employee credited with saving building following fire at Island resort

The New Year’s Day fire affected the spa building at the Kingfisher Oceanside Resort and Spa

‘I thought I was going to die:’ Skier recovering after being lost for 2 days on B.C. mountain

Mark Gayowski says the experience was “life changing”

The Harley Guy comedian rides across Vancouver Island

Herb Dixon will be performing in Nanaimo, Victoria, Oak Bay and Port Alberni

Donald Trump’s trade wars hit B.C.’s struggling forest industry

World Trade Organization can’t rule on softwood lumber tariffs

Most Read