Young woman sought after ‘spitting assault’ on Victoria bus driver

Suspect became irate after bus came to a sudden stop

Victoria police are seeking a young woman suspected of spitting on a bus driver in October 2020. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police are searching for a young woman who a bus driver said yelled and spat at them in October last year after they were forced to bring the bus to a sudden stop.

The BC Transit operator told police that on Oct. 29 just after 6:30 p.m. a vehicle suddenly pulled out in front of their bus while they were driving down Quadra Street. Forced to slam on their breaks, the bus came to a sudden stop and a young woman sitting at the front fell from her seat and became irate. She approached the driver, yelled at them and pulled on the plexiglass barrier. The woman then spat at the driver and fled off the bus.

The suspect is described as a young Caucasian woman, standing 5’4” with a slender build. She has medium-coloured long hair and was wearing a light grey sweatshirt and dark leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

