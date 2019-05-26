Young woman taken to hospital following Trans-Canada accident

Ambulance crews took the female driver of this vehicle to a local area hospital with what Cpt. Troy Mollin of View Royal Fire Rescue described as “minor injuries” (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

West Shore RCMP continue to investigate a motor vehicle incident on the Trans-Canada Highway that sent a woman to hospital described as minor.

The incident — which left one vehicle with damages in the northbound lane of the highway— slowed down traffic without stopping it for about an hour or so. Traffic resumed just after 11 a.m.

@VRFD crews working single vehicle accident nb on TCH near burnside road overpass. Single lane. Traffic slow. Please be patient while we try to clear scene. #yyjtraffic #yyj — View Royal Fire (@VRFD) May 26, 2019

Cpt. Troy Mollin of View Royal Fire Rescue said the “young woman” was driving alone when the incident happened. He said the incident also involved a second vehicle, but that is not clear at this stage what role it and its driver played.

“It’s really a single-vehicle incident,” he said.

Updates to follow.

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com