Youth arrested after alleged plans for Richmond school shooting posted online

Police arrest youth suspect on Oct. 21, the day the online post alleged a shooting would happen
Black Press Media Staff
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Richmond RCMP arrested a youth after police were alerted to alleged online threats for a school shooting targeting a local school. 

The Richmond school district contacted police on Saturday (Oct. 19) after posts were shared online about a shooting at a specified school allegedly planned for Monday, Richmond RCMP said in a news release Tuesday. 

RCMP said officers worked with the school district staff on the investigation, and on Monday were able to identify and arrest a youth suspect. Based on the information gathered, "there is nothing to indicate this threat was being followed through on."

Police said there is no further threat or concern for safety. 

Richmond RCMP Insp. Michael Cohee said this type of threat is extremely serious "and we want to assure the public we took every measure possible to identify the suspect as swiftly as possible."

“We recognize this type of threat can cause concern in our community. We want to stress that in addition to gathering investigative evidence, our officers were continually conducting risk assessments and putting measures in place to ensure the safety and security of our community.”

RCMP said that as part of the risk assessment, officers "provided visible presence at the school throughout the day" on Monday. 

Youth stabbed in Port Coquitlam, RCMP looking for 3 suspects
Premier David Eby says he heard voters' message after close B.C. election
Tight B.C. election a 'wake-up' call for NDP, more political gamesmanship expected
