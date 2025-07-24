Youth arrested, charged with 2nd degree murder in Lake Cowichan homicide

Tavis Gragg found dead in home on Sept. 3, 2024

The RCMP have made an arrest in the murder of Tavis Cragg, whose body was found in a home in the 7900 block of Cowichan Lake Road on Sept. 3, 2024.

A police statement on July 23 said officers with the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit arrested the suspect, who was previously identified by investigators.

RCMP spokesman Corp. Alex Bérubé said the suspect has been charged with second degree murder.

“The suspect has been released by the court and is to abide by multiple court-ordered conditions," he said. "The youth’s name cannot be released as it is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. To preserve the integrity of the investigation and the judicial process, no further details will be provided.”

Police arrived at a home in the 7900 block of Cowichan Lake Road about 11 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2024, to check a property for Cragg, who was reported missing from Nanaimo the same day.

Cragg was found at the home, and the RCMP determined that he was a victim of a homicide.

The following day, witnesses saw police tape restricting access to a driveway near Greendale Road.

One suspect was identified soon after and was interviewed by investigators at the time.

On Sept. 20, 2024, the RCMP said in a statement that they were seeking any motorist with dash camera video footage who travelled between Nitinat, through Youbou and the entrance to the Town of Lake Cowichan (North Shore Road and Youbou Road) between midnight and noon on Sept. 3, the day of the murder.