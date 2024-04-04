Youth charged with attempted murder in Port Alberni liquor store attack

RCMP say youth remains in custody awaiting court appearance

A 16-year-old youth has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a Port Alberni liquor store employee was stabbed on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

Port Alberni RCMP attended Creekers Liquor Beer and Wine Store on Heath Road at Beaver Creek Road around 10 p.m. Saturday and discovered a woman had been stabbed and the suspect had fled. Several hours later, on March 31, officers located the suspect on the south side of the city.

The suspect, a 16-year-old male, has been charged with attempted murder and robbery, police said. His name has not been released because he is a minor.

Friends of the woman say she was airlifted to hospital in Victoria. Police said she was transported to a trauma hospital but did not say where.

“The robbery and assault that occurred were difficult to see,” RCMP Const. Richard Johns said. Officers reviewed video which showed the attack and subsequent theft of liquor.

“Our team of investigators worked tirelessly throughout the night and well into the following day to ensure a complete report to Crown counsel was compiled and forwarded.”

The youth has already attended a bail hearing and is in custody awaiting a court appearance sometime later this month.