2 youths arrested after youth dies in Abbotsford stabbing

A youth was killed in a homicide in Abbotsford on Sunday evening (May 25).
The Abbotsford Police Department said two youth suspects have been arrested in connection to a stabbing at Larch Park.
“Early indications suggest this incident to be targeted and not random,” police said.
According to a news release, officers responded to the stabbing in the 2600 block of Beck Road at 7:36 p.m.
Police say the male youth was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and died despite the immediate efforts of bystanders and first responders.
According to an online post from a family member, the victim was 15 years old.
On scene at Larch Park in #abbotsford, the site of a fatal stabbing last night. One teen is dead and two youths were arrested following the incident.
The APD’s major crime unit launched an investigation and is now handing the case over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).
As of Monday at 9:30 a.m., Larch Park is closed to the public.
Those with information are urged to contact the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.