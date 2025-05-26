2 youths arrested after youth dies in Abbotsford stabbing

Abbotsford Police say incident ‘targeted and not random’, IHIT to investigate

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a male youth at Larch Park in Abbotsford on May 25.

A youth was killed in a homicide in Abbotsford on Sunday evening (May 25).

The Abbotsford Police Department said two youth suspects have been arrested in connection to a stabbing at Larch Park.

“Early indications suggest this incident to be targeted and not random,” police said.

According to a news release, officers responded to the stabbing in the 2600 block of Beck Road at 7:36 p.m.

Police say the male youth was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and died despite the immediate efforts of bystanders and first responders.

According to an online post from a family member, the victim was 15 years old.

On scene at Larch Park in #abbotsford, the site of a fatal stabbing last night. One teen is dead and two youths were arrested following the incident. More to come pic.twitter.com/ND6q0wEoWX — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) May 26, 2025

The APD’s major crime unit launched an investigation and is now handing the case over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

As of Monday at 9:30 a.m., Larch Park is closed to the public.

Those with information are urged to contact the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.