The Greater Victoria Youth Orchestra spring show is April 24 in the University of Victoria’s Farquhar Auditorium. (Photo courtesy GVYO)

Youth orchestra explores symphonic style with spring show at UVic

Concert includes La forza del destino, Finlandia, Op. 26 and Rhenish

The Greater Victoria Youth Orchestra wraps its season with spirited style in UVic’s Farquhar Auditorium next month.

The GVYO has brought symphonic sounds to thousands of music lovers, young and old, in diverse communities across the province and beyond to the Yukon since 1986. The 60 players explore centuries of symphonic style, develop ensemble and performance skills, and build lasting friendships.

Led by music director Yariv Aloni, the spring show includes Italian opera La forza del destino by Giuseppe Verdi; Finlandia, Op. 26, a tone poem by the Finnish composer Jean Sibelius; and Symphony No. 3 Op. 97, also known as the Rhenish, composed by Robert Schumann.

READ ALSO: B.C. teen publishes children’s book on gender identity

Aloni is a graduate of the Jerusalem Music Centre and a former member of the Aviv and Penderecki Quartets. As a violist, he has performed and recorded worldwide. He is also music director of the Victoria Chamber Orchestra and the Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra, and is principal guest conductor of the West Coast Symphony Orchestra.

GVYO performs Sunday, April 24 at 2:30 p.m. at UVic. Tickets are $25 for adults and seniors or $10 for students and children available through the UVic Ticket Centre at 250-721-8480 or online at uvic.ca/farquhar.

