Youth seriously injured by weapon at Victoria street party with more than 100 people

VicPD seeks information after a youth was taken to hospital Saturday (Aug. 20).

The Victoria Police Department is investigating after a youth was assaulted with a weapon Saturday night.

On Aug. 20, just before 11 p.m., VicPD was called to the 2200-block of Victoria Street for a report of a youth assaulted during a party, according to a news release.

Officers found more than 100 youth gathered in the street. They located an injured youth who was taken to hospital suffering injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening.

Police did not specify the type of weapon used.

No arrests have been made and VicPD asks anyone with information to call 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

