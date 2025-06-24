 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Youth seriously injured in Okanagan grad party stabbing: RCMP

18-year-old suspect arrested and released pending future court date
Brendan Shykora
Brendan Shykora
31619862_web1_170616-RDA-RCMP-File-Cruiser-logo4018
Police are investigating a stabbing at a graduation party on Coldstream's Mackie Drive that occurred at 1 a.m. Sunday, June 22, 2025. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Mounties are investigating a stabbing that took place at a graduation party in Coldstream early Sunday morning. 

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report that a stabbing had just occurred at a large gathering around 1 a.m. June 22. When officers arrived at the Mackie Drive property, they found the 15-year-old victim had already been taken to hospital for treatment. 

The alleged perpetrator had driven away before officers arrived but was located and stopped a short time later. The 18-year-old suspect was arrested without incident and was later released from custody pending a future court date. 

From the RCMP's investigation, it is believed the incident started out as an argument between the suspect and the victim, which then escalated into a physical confrontation which led to the suspect allegedly stabbing the victim, who police say was seriously injured as a result. 

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2025-9901. 

Brendan Shykora

About the Author: Brendan Shykora

I started at the Morning Star as a carrier at the age of 8. In 2019 graduated from the Master of Journalism program at Carleton University.
Read more

More News

Planned B.C. Conservative leadership review expected to go into the fall
Planned B.C. Conservative leadership review expected to go into the fall
12 active measles cases in B.C., public health reports
12 active measles cases in B.C., public health reports
B.C. review calls for gender-based violence to be declared an epidemic
B.C. review calls for gender-based violence to be declared an epidemic