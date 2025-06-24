Youth seriously injured in Okanagan grad party stabbing: RCMP

18-year-old suspect arrested and released pending future court date

Mounties are investigating a stabbing that took place at a graduation party in Coldstream early Sunday morning.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report that a stabbing had just occurred at a large gathering around 1 a.m. June 22. When officers arrived at the Mackie Drive property, they found the 15-year-old victim had already been taken to hospital for treatment.

The alleged perpetrator had driven away before officers arrived but was located and stopped a short time later. The 18-year-old suspect was arrested without incident and was later released from custody pending a future court date.

From the RCMP's investigation, it is believed the incident started out as an argument between the suspect and the victim, which then escalated into a physical confrontation which led to the suspect allegedly stabbing the victim, who police say was seriously injured as a result.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2025-9901.