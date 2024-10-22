 Skip to content
Youth stabbed in Port Coquitlam, RCMP looking for 3 suspects

Youth taken to hospital was non-life-threatening injuries
The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Coquitlam RCMP is looking for three youth suspects after another youth was stabbed on Monday (Oct. 21).

Police were called to a stabbing shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Terry Fox Park in Port Coquitlam. One youth was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to an RCMP news release Tuesday.

RCMP added that three youth suspects dressed in all black are "believed to have fled in a black sedan."

Coquitlam RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said the park was "heavily populated" at the time, and police are asking anyone who witnessed the stabbing to contact the detachment. Police are looking for dash-cam or cellphone footage in the area of Terry Fox Park, near Riverside Drive and Po Avenue between 2:15 and 3 p.m.

People can contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550, quoting file 2024-21958.

Youth arrested after alleged plans for Richmond school shooting posted online
North Vancouver RCMP reports increase in weapons seized from teens
