Surrey RCMP and Sophie’s Place are responding to an alleged sexual assault of a child in South Surrey. (File photo)

Surrey RCMP and Sophie’s Place are responding to an alleged sexual assault of a child in South Surrey. (File photo)

Youth suspected in sex assault of child in Surrey

‘Upsetting’ incident involved 13-year-old, police say

Surrey RCMP Special Victim’s Unit and Sophie’s Place are working together following a report of a sexual assault in South Surrey involving a child and a youth.

According to a news release, police responded to an incident in Blumsen Park (15473 34 Ave.) at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday (April 5).

“The victim in this incident is a child (a person 12 years of age or younger), and the suspect who has been identified, is a 13-year-old youth,” the release, issued just before noon Tuesday, states.

“The victim in this incident did not sustain any serious physical injuries; however, this is an upsetting incident for them and their family. Surrey RCMP Victim Services are engaged.”

Sophie’s Place is involved because the incident involved a child and a youth, the release notes, adding “the matter is being dealt with in a manner suitable for the situation, which includes measures to avoid further instances.”

The child and youth advocacy centre supports victims of physical and/or sexual abuse.

Area residents told Peace Arch News that multiple police cars were seen at the park Monday afternoon.

Police believe the incident was an isolated one and are not issuing a warning to local parents.

Further information has not been shared.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Surreysurrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday
Next story
Parents struggle to navigate in-person school, child care amid B.C.’s surging 3rd wave

Just Posted

Joyce, Tyler and Clarence Lazaruk. The family moved to Langford two years ago in order to live closer to their oldest son, Chad. (Dawn Gibson/News staff)
Langford parents seek a comfortable future for their son with autism

Joyce and Clarence Lazaruk moved to the Island with their son Tyler, 37, to be closer to family

Peter Dinklage and a host of other well-known actors are being spotted around Victoria as they film a new comedy called American Dreamer. (HBO via AP)
Peter Dinklage, Shirley MacLaine spotted filming new movie in Victoria

American Dreamer, includes Ladysmith’s Michelle Mylett

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating the man pictured here after he allegedly stole $500 worth of adult items from a Douglas Street business and pushed a staff member on April 1. (Photo courtesy of Victoria police)
Police seek suspect caught on camera taking $500 of product from Victoria romance shop

Man described as 5’9”, Caucasian and 30 to 40 years old

Oak Bay police said anyone who finds Peter can contact Oak Bay police, Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing (ROAM) or the BC SPCA. (ROAM/Facebook)
Oak Bay police seek help finding pet budgie Peter

Officers impound 3 vehicles, issue roadside prohibitions for impaired driving

B.C. Ferries is still providing ferry service between Tsawwassen and Victoria, 60 years later. (File - Black Press Media)
Easter ferry traffic down from pre-pandemic levels amid COVID restrictions, despite extra sailings

BC Ferries said they had added ‘a third of the extra sailings we usually would for a Easter long weekend’

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

New electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are offered for test drives at the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. electric vehicle sales charge ahead in pandemic 2020

Latest sales show North America’s highest adoption rate

FILE – A crossing guard stops traffic as a student wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrives at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Parents struggle to navigate in-person school, child care amid B.C.’s surging 3rd wave

Both Toronto and Peel have shut down schools for in-person learning

Crofton Seawalk provides a great experience at any time of the year, like this March day. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Vancouver Island’s March turns out to be a lot drier than original forecasts

Rainfall total falls far below the normal amid frequent sunshine

A lot of smoke can be seen from a boat fire on the Crofton waterfront Thursday evening. (Facebook photo)
Man’s retirement plan vanishes in flames on the Crofton waterfront

Firefighters douse burning boat to prevent spread to nearby vessels as blaze delays Saltspring ferry

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Police watchdog is called in after two women injured in B.C. crash

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver kept going and a short time later they received a report that the same truck had crashed

Surrey RCMP and Sophie’s Place are responding to an alleged sexual assault of a child in South Surrey. (File photo)
Youth suspected in sex assault of child in Surrey

‘Upsetting’ incident involved 13-year-old, police say

A homeless camp is pictured in Strathcona Park close to the downtown core of Vancouver on March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C., Vancouver and park board reach deal to end Strathcona Park encampment

The province has promised to provide housing by April 30

Most Read