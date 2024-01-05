Youths arrested during break-and-enter incident at Sidney Elementary School

Door glass was smashed and fire extinguishers were discharged

A group of youths have been arrested after Sidney/North Saanich RCMP received a report about a break and enter in progress at Sidney Elementary School.

On Dec. 16 at approximately 7:00 p.m., a community member reported that a group of youths broke into the school and then left through a smashed door.

Responding police officers say they located and arrested youths based on the detailed descriptions which were provided.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP say the front door glass was smashed, two additional door windows were broken and fire extinguishers were discharged inside the school.

“This is a wonderful example of the public and police working in partnership in order to solve and prevent crime,” Sidney/North Saanich RCMP Const. Tim Cosgrove. “In this case, a citizen called police when they saw something that didn’t seem right in their neighbourhood. Sidney/North Saanich RCMP would like to remind people that if they see something suspicious to call us.”

