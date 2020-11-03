Youths caught swimming at Oak Bay Beach Hotel at 3 a.m.

Two youths have been banned from the Oak Bay Beach Hotel after they were caught swimming in the hotel’s outdoor pool around 3 a.m. on Halloween. (Black Press Media file photo)

A small group of youths capped Halloween with an illegal swim at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel.

Oak Bay police were called at about 3 a.m. for youths – who were not guests – using the pool.

“Two youths were issued violation tickets pursuant to the Trespass Act which has a prescribed fine of $115,” Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Mark Fisher said.

The youths are now banned from attending the hotel.

The trespassing swimmers were one of 92 calls the Oak Bay Police Department responded to over the week of Oct. 25 to Nov. 1.

READ MORE: Oak Bay resident issued $1,150 ticket for failing to quarantine

Last week had yet another break-and-enter in Oak Bay Village. It took place sometime overnight on Oct. 25-26 in the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue. The suspect(s) entered by cutting a hole out of the drywall at the rear of the store, Fisher said.

At some point the rear exit door was damaged as well, Fisher said in a news release. No one was inside the store when it was entered.

“The Forensic Identification Section did not attend as the area was contaminated by the store employees prior to police arrival,” Fisher said. “There were no CCTV cameras and neighbourhood inquiries were conducted with negative results. The matter is still under investigation with regards to what was stolen.”

There was an instance of marine theft reported Oct. 27 from Oak Bay Marina. Someone stole five metal boat stands worth about $300 each. The stands are painted blue with grey pads on top and were in front of the workshop.

No video surveillance was available.

READ ALSO: Canada approves first HIV self-test in long-awaited move to reduce screening barriers

A section of Oak Bay High was illegally spray-painted with orange and red paint on Nov. 1. A security guard at the school witnessed the event and the investigation is ongoing to identify a suspect.

The same paint was seen on the same day on the rear wall of a business in the 2200-block of Oak Bay Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding these or any crime, should call Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.