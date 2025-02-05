YouTuber's sports car impounded for excessive speeding on Vancouver Island

Driver was allegedly going 150km/h in a 90km/h zone north of Nanaimo

A driver was ticketed going 150 kilometres per hour on the Island Highway north of Nanaimo this week.

According to a B.C. Highway Patrol press release, the driver of a "highly modified" Nissan GT-R received a $368 excessive speeding ticket and his vehicle was impounded for seven days after he was caught speeding near Ware Road in Lantzville on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Highway patrol said an officer in an unmarked vehicle heard "an excessively loud vehicle" accelerating from a stop light, which alerted him to use his laser reader to capture the car allegedly going 150km/h in the 90km/h zone.

"The Nissan GT-R driver, who identified himself as a YouTube influencer, never saw the unmarked police car, and he was surprised that his radar detector stayed silent," said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with B.C. Highway Patrol. "The driver did not realize that in the hands of a skilled police officer, a laser reader will not be picked up by a detector until it’s too late."

READ ALSO: Nanaimo senior who was excessively speeding says her vehicle shouldn’t have been impounded