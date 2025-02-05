 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

YouTuber's sports car impounded for excessive speeding on Vancouver Island

Driver was allegedly going 150km/h in a 90km/h zone north of Nanaimo
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
sports-car-_190909
A sports car was impounded for a week after its driver was caught going 150 kilometres per hour on the Island Highway near Ware Road in Lantzville. (B.C. Highway Patrol photo)

A driver was ticketed going 150 kilometres per hour on the Island Highway north of Nanaimo this week.

According to a B.C. Highway Patrol press release, the driver of a "highly modified" Nissan GT-R received a $368 excessive speeding ticket and his vehicle was impounded for seven days after he was caught speeding near Ware Road in Lantzville on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Highway patrol said an officer in an unmarked vehicle heard "an excessively loud vehicle" accelerating from a stop light, which alerted him to use his laser reader to capture the car allegedly going 150km/h in the 90km/h zone.

"The Nissan GT-R driver, who identified himself as a YouTube influencer, never saw the unmarked police car, and he was surprised that his radar detector stayed silent," said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with B.C. Highway Patrol. "The driver did not realize that in the hands of a skilled police officer, a laser reader will not be picked up by a detector until it’s too late."

READ ALSO: Nanaimo senior who was excessively speeding says her vehicle shouldn’t have been impounded

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff

Read more

More News

B.C. Greens: NDP's resource project push a 'knee-jerk expansion of the status quo'
B.C. Greens: NDP's resource project push a 'knee-jerk expansion of the status quo'
Shuswap communities among nation's top 10 for 'high burn probability': Report
Shuswap communities among nation's top 10 for 'high burn probability': Report
Lynx spotted feasting on chicken in Okanagan neighbourhood
Lynx spotted feasting on chicken in Okanagan neighbourhood