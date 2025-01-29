Yukon man charged in B.C. police investigation into 3D-printed 'ghost guns'

CFSEU-BC says imported gun parts came from United States

Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of BC has released photos related to the investigation including photos of two conventional guns that were not made at home but were allegedly being unsafely stored in the residence.

Authorities have issued an unendorsed arrest warrant for a Whitehorse man charged in the Territorial Court of Yukon following an investigation into allegedly importing firearms used to make "3D printed ghost guns."

It took nearly two years from a search warrant being carried out on a Whitehorse home to charges being laid.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of BC’s (CFSEU-BC) Illegal Firearms Enforcement Team started investigating illegal firearms manufacturing after information came its way via the Canadian Border Services Agency in August 2022, according to a press release. CFSEU-BC is an “integrated anti-gang policy agency” that targets organized crime groups and people that pose high risk to public safety due to involvement in gang violence, according to the website.

Border services officials intercepted a shipment of gun parts used to make "3D printed ghost guns," and that shipment was going to place and person in Canada, as noted in the release.

Sergeant Brenda Winpenny is the media relations officer for CFSEU-BC.

Winpenny told the News by phone that the gun parts were coming from the United States but was unable to elaborate.

CFSEU-BC has released photos of a 3D printer used in the manufacturing of “ghost guns” and two conventional guns that were not made at home but were being unsafely stored in the residence, Winpenny said.

On Feb. 9, 2023, a search warrant was executed on a home in Whitehorse. That raid led to evidence and the seizure of items “consistent with an alleged firearms manufacturing operation” as well as two conventional firearms that were seized, as noted in the release.

On Jan. 24, 2025, charges were laid against Anthony Luis Eduardo Desjarlais, a 28-year-old man from Whitehorse. Desjarlais has been charged with firearms manufacturing and trafficking, possessing a firearm knowing it is unauthorized, possessing a firearm contrary to order and unsafely storing a gun, per the release.

“Combatting organized crime is a priority for Yukon RCMP, and the proliferation of ‘ghost guns’ is a growing concern in all areas of the country, including the Yukon,” Staff Sergeant Eric Lane, plainclothes commander of the Yukon RCMP, said in the release.

CFSEU-BC is seeking the Whitehorse RCMP’s help to find and arrest Desjarlais. The authorities are asking any with information about his whereabouts to contact their local police.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com