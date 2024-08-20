 Skip to content
UPDATE: YVR airport customs kiosks back up following CBSA outage

Airport says travellers may continue to experience delays as CBSA clears lineups
Black Press Media Staff
Wendy Luciani, a Traveler Transformation agent with the Canada Border Service Agency, demonstrates with a handheld device and a passport, new technology that will streamline international travelers entering some Canadian airports by using self-serve border kiosks, which was launched in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. The system is down in many major airports in Canada on Aug. 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

The Vancouver International Airport says self-serve customs kiosks are back up and running after a Canadian Border Services Agency systems outage temporarily downed them across Canada on Tuesday (Aug. 20).

CBSA announced the partial outage over social media at 9:20 a.m. and said it was processing incoming international travellers manually. YVR was among numerous airports that warned fliers they may be delayed getting into the country as a result.

CBSA said it got the kiosks working again shortly before 1 p.m., allowing people to once again complete the initial customs inspection process by machine.

YVR said travellers may continue to experience longer wait times while lines are cleared. 

CBSA didn't name which airports were impacted, but has customs kiosks in 10 airports in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Quebec City, Halifax and two in Toronto. 

The agency thanked travellers for their cooperation and apologized for any inconvenience. 

