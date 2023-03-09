U-Haul Moving Center Victoria claims a Landlords Contractual Lien against the following persons goods in storage at 790 Topaz Ave., Victoria. Tel: 250-382-4711. Auction is subject to cancellation at anytime without notice.

Darren Patenaude Christopher Rocky Matthew Towsley Vincent McCorkle Butson Mark Francis Classen

A sale will take place online at www.ibid4storage.com starting at 10AM on Thursday, March 23nd, 2023 till 10AM Saturday, March 25th, 2023. Winners will be contacted by email at the end of the auction. Room contents are personal/household goods unless noted otherwise. Bids will be for the entire contents of each locker unit.