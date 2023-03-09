U-Haul Self Storage Victoria claims a Landlords Contractual Lien against the following persons goods in storage at 644 Queens Ave., Victoria, BC. Tel: 250-381-2271. Auction is subject to cancellation at anytime without notice.

Matthew Magee Dallas Bone Dallas Taylor James Beecher

A sale will take place online at www.ibid4storage.com starting at 10AM on Wednesday 22nd March 2023, until 10am Friday March 24th , 2023 . Winners will be contacted by email at the end of the auction. Room contents are personal/household goods unless noted otherwise. Bids will be for the entire contents of each locker unit.